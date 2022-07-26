Confederate flags removed from campsites at Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma Raceway officials removed two Confederate flags from campsites at the track over the weekend.

The raceway banned flags, as well as signs that include the Confederate flag, in 2018 because of the negative connotation associated with them. Many see the flag as a symbol of white supremacy.

Officials said they received several calls about the flags.

Officials said track workers did do a sweep of the property to ensure that all rules were being followed, but apparently, they missed the two flags.

Sonoma Raceway promised to do a better job of checking for the flags in the future so that all guests feel welcome.

The track hosted the National Hot Rod Association Sonoma Nationals this past weekend.