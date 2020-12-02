Construction worker airlifted after fall from scaffolding at Oakley high school

article

A man suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning in a fall from a two-story scaffold at the Freedom High School campus in Oakley, police and East Contra Costa Fire Protection District officers said.

Medical crews were called to the high school, at Neroly Road and O'Hara Avenue, at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday after the man in his mid 40s, part of a construction crew doing building work on campus, apparently slipped and fell from the scaffold, said police Sgt. Mark Kohlmaier.

Police and firefighters arrived to find the man unconscious but breathing, Kohlmaier said, having apparently suffered head trauma in the fall.

Fire Marshal Steve Aubert said the victim was flown by helicopter to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for treatment.

It was not immediately clear how or why the worker fell off the scaffolding, Kohlmaier and Aubert said. No one else was injured in the accident. Police were speaking with prospective witnesses Wednesday morning, Aubert said.