Construction worker killed in Brentwood in paving accident

A construction worker was killed in Brentwood on Monday afternoon while working on a paving job.

Brentwood Police Lt. Miguel Aguilar said the death occurred at Dainty Avenue and Walnut Boulevard about 3:30 p.m.

Police said they're investigating what happened, but neighbor Tom Gregory said he was familiar with the company, Globe & Son Asphalt Paving, because he had also hired this company to pave his driveway.

"They did my driveway earlier this year," Gregory said. "Then a couple of months ago, they did the driveway in front of the addition. They were supposed to go over today and finish a patch. I told the staff, guys, your boss is going to need a lot of support."

Gregory said he was heartbroken, both for the worker who was killed and for the worker who was driving the paving truck, where it is very hard to hear and see.

Gregory said he believed it was the first day of work for the employee who died.

So far, authorities have not released the man's name or other information on the accident.

A check on OSHA's "establishment search" website on Tuesday did not show that workplace safety investigators had been sent to the site.

