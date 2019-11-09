Expand / Collapse search

Construction worker seriously injured after 40-foot fall in San Francisco

By Sam Richards
Published 
SFFD
Bay City News
article

SAN FRANCISCO - A construction worker was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after falling about 40 feet to the ground from a work platform on 11th Street between Mission and Market Streets in San Francisco's Mid-Market area, San Francisco firefighters said.

The accident happened about 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The worker was taken to a nearby trauma center was listed in serious condition.

No further information on the accident was immediately available.