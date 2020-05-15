Contra Costa County allowing outdoor church services, graduation celebrations– in your car

After pausing all outdoor gatherings, Contra Costa County said beginning next week they are allowed as long as people stay in their vehicles.

Under the county's new health order which takes effect on May 19, religious services and graduation celebrations are permitted, but there are stipulations.

County officials said gatherings must take place in large outdoor areas, such as parking lots for no longer than three hours.

"Except for the host and staff running the gathering, participants would attend in enclosed vehicles – no motorcycles – with only members of the same household in each vehicle," Contra Costa Health Services said in a statement.

Officials said stay-at-home orders and physical distancing are helping reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Contra Costa Board of Supervisors Chair Candace Andersen said, “We must remain cautious, but the time has come for some controlled community gatherings.”

Each gathering must have a designated host, permission from the property owner and a written plan to ensure physical distancing and other safety requirements are followed. For gatherings larger than 10 vehicles, the host is required to provide security for traffic and safety purposes.

The order includes guidance for allowing participants to use on-site restrooms and transfer of items such as diplomas. Sale of food or concessions is not permitted, and attendees must wear face coverings if they roll down the windows.