Contra Costa County and DMV team up to help residents obtain "Real ID"

By Sam Richards
Published 
News
CONCORD, Calif. - The California Department of Motor Vehicles and the Contra Costa 
County Clerk-Recorder's Office are joining to make it easier for county 
residents to get the documents needed to obtain a "Real ID."

The two agencies will team up for events Feb. 1 and Feb. 15, when 
county residents will be able to buy certified copies of vital records, 
including marriage and birth certificates.

Both events will be at the DMV office at 2070 Diamond Blvd. in 
Concord. No appointment is necessary.

Starting Oct. 1, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will 
require a valid passport or other federally approved document, like a Real ID 
driver's license or identification card, to board flights within the U.S. and 
access secure federal facilities and military bases.

The Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder's Office offers services in 
different geographic regions of the county as part of its "Records Within 
Reach" program.

"The California DMV wants to make the Real ID process as easy as 
possible, and this partnership with Contra Costa County is a great example," 
DMV Director Steve Gordon said. "If you want to apply for your Real ID but 
can't find your birth or marriage certificate, this is the perfect 
opportunity."

Residents should note that they will have to pay for documents at 
the Clerk-Recorder's off-site locations by cash or check. Certified copies of 
birth certificates are $32 and certified copies of marriage certificates are 
$19.
 