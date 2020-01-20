Contra Costa County and DMV team up to help residents obtain "Real ID"
CONCORD, Calif. - The California Department of Motor Vehicles and the Contra Costa
County Clerk-Recorder's Office are joining to make it easier for county
residents to get the documents needed to obtain a "Real ID."
The two agencies will team up for events Feb. 1 and Feb. 15, when
county residents will be able to buy certified copies of vital records,
including marriage and birth certificates.
Both events will be at the DMV office at 2070 Diamond Blvd. in
Concord. No appointment is necessary.
Starting Oct. 1, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will
require a valid passport or other federally approved document, like a Real ID
driver's license or identification card, to board flights within the U.S. and
access secure federal facilities and military bases.
The Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder's Office offers services in
different geographic regions of the county as part of its "Records Within
Reach" program.
"The California DMV wants to make the Real ID process as easy as
possible, and this partnership with Contra Costa County is a great example,"
DMV Director Steve Gordon said. "If you want to apply for your Real ID but
can't find your birth or marriage certificate, this is the perfect
opportunity."
Residents should note that they will have to pay for documents at
the Clerk-Recorder's off-site locations by cash or check. Certified copies of
birth certificates are $32 and certified copies of marriage certificates are
$19.