Contra Costa County breaks down confirmed cases by city, Richmond and Orinda show highest numbers

Contra Costa County health officials have begun breaking down COVID-19 cases in its region by city.

The Contra Costa Health Service's newly expanded website details what cities have confirmed cases, how many cases there are in that city, along with per capita data.

As of Monday, the coronavirus dashboard listed a total of 417 cases in Contra Costa County. The highest numbers were in Richmond, Orinda, and Pittsburg, with 37, 35, and 32 confirmed cases respectively.

Orinda, with a population of roughly 18,000 people, had the higest per capita cases. That's after a cluster of patients were identified last Friday at a nursing facility, where at least 27 people, both residents and employees, tested positive for COVID-19. The Orinda Care Center is a skilled nursing facility with 45 residents, according to county health officials.

"The situation is very serious, and we are deeply concerned about residents of our senior care facilities in Contra Costa County," said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County health officer. "That is why we need everyone to follow the stay-at-home order, social distancing guidance and other measures in recent health orders – to protect the people in our community who are vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19."

In all of the Bay Area, there have been almost 3,700 cases as of Monday, with Santa Clara County reporting the largest number of 1,207.

Santa Clara County was followed by San Francisco, 583; San Mateo, 579; and Alameda, 557.