Contra Costa County courts reopen, Alameda County extends remote functions

Contra Costa County's Superior Court system is reopening to the public on Tuesday.

Anyone entering the courthouses, however, will have their temperatures checked and everyone must wear a face mask and social distancing will be enforced.

If you were summoned for jury duty, you're expected to show up in court.

County officials warn that long lines are expected for the wait to get inside.

Meanwhile, Alameda County Superior Court announced t will resume or expand several court functions remotely beginning June 1.

Because of Alameda County's ongoing shelter-in-place restrictions due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the court and its clerk's office locations will remain closed to the public.

On June 1, the court will resume hearings for small claims trials, civil harassment, elder abuse, gun violence and domestic violence restraining orders.

Trials and hearings will be calendared in Oakland in Department 106 of the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse and in Hayward in Department 519 of the Hayward Hall of Justice but will be conducted remotely via the court's BlueJeans platform.

Bay City News contributed to this report.