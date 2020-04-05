Contra Costa County COVID-19 cases climb to 386, Alameda County to 539

article

Contra Costa County saw the number of confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus increase to 386 as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, up from 353 cases Saturday night and 307 Saturday morning.

The number of hospitalized cases in the county is unchanged at 31 and the number of deaths is now six, up one from Saturday.

The county had tested 5,240 people as of Sunday morning.

The number of cases in Alameda County as of Sunday is 539, up from 510 on Saturday. Alameda County has 12 deaths, unchanged from Saturday.

Berkeley, one of three California cities with its own health department, reported 27 residents as of Friday who have tested positive for COVID-19, with no deaths. Berkeley figures are not included in the county total.