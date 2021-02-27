Contra Costa County fire board approves new fire station in Bay Point

article

Hampered by traffic at an older and outdated fire station, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Board of Directors recently approved a nearly $10 million contract to build a replacement for Station 86 on Willow Pass Road in unincorporated Bay Point.

County Supervisor Federal Glover hailed the January approval this week, saying "It's an exciting project that is good for the region as a whole. Response time is so important with the explosion in development there and the Concord area." Glover said he expects the project to be completed by March 2022.

"The new Fire Station 86 represents an important improvement for the residents of Bay Point and Pittsburg and the firefighters who serve them from it," said Lewis Broschard, fire chief, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. "It will be a larger station than most, built to accommodate two crews for use when additional personnel are on duty during critical fire weather conditions and capable of housing oversized equipment such as our bulldozer."

The new station will be located about five miles west at 10 Goble Drive. The new building will be a one-story structure including, but not limited to, three apparatus bays, kitchen, dorm rooms, offices, restrooms, training, exercise, storage, day and dining rooms along with all associated HVAC, electrical, civil site work, and landscaping. The new station will also include an emergency generator and fuel tank. The project will also include a photovoltaic roof system and has been designed to meet LEED Silver equivalency per the county's standard for public buildings.

C. Overaa & Co. of Richmond was the low bidder on the contract at $9,579,000.

The current Bay Point station is at least 60 years old and is believed to contain asbestos, requiring remediation for even the smallest of modifications to the structure. This fire station will serve Bay Point and the adjacent City of Pittsburg. The Pittsburg area south of Highway 4 has seen significant growth in recent years. The Pittsburg City Council this week approved a 1,500-home project southwest of the new station's site.

The county fire district has 30 stations with three currently closed.

According to county documents, the new station will house one three-person engine company but will be able to house a second crew for red flag weather events or expansion of services in the future. Construction will comply with seismic standards as well as ADA requirements. The station will provide fire protection for the community over the next fifty years and provide personnel with the components, systems, and features found in modern fire stations. The new building will be a 10,800 square foot, single-story structure, with 5,100 square feet for living areas and 5,700 square feet for the apparatus bays.