Contra Costa County issuing fines to restaurants not checking customers vaccination status

Dining out is a delicate situation for restaurants who are required to ask for proof of COVID vaccination and some eateries have been defying the requirement to check.

Jennifer Chatman, Associate Dean at UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, said she understands some restaurants are choosing to defy health orders in the name of customer service.

"I do understand that organizations feel the burden of having to finesse the enforcement of a somewhat awkward mandate…On the other hand, we are in the midst of this pandemic and it’s not over yet," she said.

According to Contra Costa Health Services, the following business have received notices of violation (warnings) for violating the vaccination-verification health order:

Fuddruckers (1975 Diamond Blvd, E260, Concord): 09/28/2021

In-N-Out Burger (570 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill): 10/05/2021

Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch (4391 Treat Blvd., Concord): 10/14/2021

MJ’s Downtown Café (655 1st St., Brentwood): 10/18/2021

In-N-Out Burger 118 (2270 San Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon): 10/21/2021

In-N-Out Burger 120 (1417 Fitzgerald Dr., Pinole): 10/22/2021

In-N-Out Burger 168 (4550 Delta Gateway Blvd., Pittsburg): 10/26/2021

The following businesses have received notices of fines:

Lumpy’s Diner (5891 Lone Tree Way, Antioch): 09/23/2021 $250

Lumpy’s Diner (5891 Lone Tree Way, Antioch): 09/27/2021 $500

In-N-Out Burger (570 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill): 10/14/2021 $250

In-N-Out Burger (570 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill): 10/19/2021 $500

Fuddruckers (1975 Diamond Blvd, E260, Concord): 10/19/2021 $250

In-N-Out Burger (570 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill): 10/22/2021 $1000

In-N-Out Burger 118 (2270 San Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon): 10/25/2021 $250

In-N-Out Burger 120 (1417 Fitzgerald Dr., Pinole): 10/26/2021 $250

In-N-Out Burger (570 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill): 10/26/2021 health permit suspended (reinstated on 10/27/2021)

Lumpy’s Diner (5891 Lone Tree Way, Antioch): 10/27/2021 $1000

When contacted by KTVU on Wednesday, representatives for both Huckleberry’s and MJ’s Downtown Café each declined to comment, but noted that they are in compliance and following all rules. The owner of Lumpy’s Diner declined to comment.

Some restaurant owners told KTVU that asking for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test runs counter to the hospitality environment they want to create. Sometimes customers forget to bring their vaccination card, others said, which leaves their hands tied. While businesses are in the middle, Chatman said it is important to remember the health order is not permanent.

"Cooperating with these short term mandates is burdensome in the short run, but it may allow businesses to flourish faster in the longer run," she said.

A spokesperson for Contra Costa Health Services said the agency does not have plans to ramp up enforcement. It’s primary goal is to educate business operators to gain compliance with the health order.