Contra Costa County issuing fines to restaurants not checking customers vaccination status
CONCORD, Calif. - Dining out is a delicate situation for restaurants who are required to ask for proof of COVID vaccination and some eateries have been defying the requirement to check.
Jennifer Chatman, Associate Dean at UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, said she understands some restaurants are choosing to defy health orders in the name of customer service.
"I do understand that organizations feel the burden of having to finesse the enforcement of a somewhat awkward mandate…On the other hand, we are in the midst of this pandemic and it’s not over yet," she said.
According to Contra Costa Health Services, the following business have received notices of violation (warnings) for violating the vaccination-verification health order:
- Fuddruckers (1975 Diamond Blvd, E260, Concord): 09/28/2021
- In-N-Out Burger (570 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill): 10/05/2021
- Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch (4391 Treat Blvd., Concord): 10/14/2021
- MJ’s Downtown Café (655 1st St., Brentwood): 10/18/2021
- In-N-Out Burger 118 (2270 San Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon): 10/21/2021
- In-N-Out Burger 120 (1417 Fitzgerald Dr., Pinole): 10/22/2021
- In-N-Out Burger 168 (4550 Delta Gateway Blvd., Pittsburg): 10/26/2021
The following businesses have received notices of fines:
- Lumpy’s Diner (5891 Lone Tree Way, Antioch): 09/23/2021 $250
- Lumpy’s Diner (5891 Lone Tree Way, Antioch): 09/27/2021 $500
- In-N-Out Burger (570 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill): 10/14/2021 $250
- In-N-Out Burger (570 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill): 10/19/2021 $500
- Fuddruckers (1975 Diamond Blvd, E260, Concord): 10/19/2021 $250
- In-N-Out Burger (570 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill): 10/22/2021 $1000
- In-N-Out Burger 118 (2270 San Ramon Valley Blvd., San Ramon): 10/25/2021 $250
- In-N-Out Burger 120 (1417 Fitzgerald Dr., Pinole): 10/26/2021 $250
- In-N-Out Burger (570 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill): 10/26/2021 health permit suspended (reinstated on 10/27/2021)
- Lumpy’s Diner (5891 Lone Tree Way, Antioch): 10/27/2021 $1000
When contacted by KTVU on Wednesday, representatives for both Huckleberry’s and MJ’s Downtown Café each declined to comment, but noted that they are in compliance and following all rules. The owner of Lumpy’s Diner declined to comment.
Some restaurant owners told KTVU that asking for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test runs counter to the hospitality environment they want to create. Sometimes customers forget to bring their vaccination card, others said, which leaves their hands tied. While businesses are in the middle, Chatman said it is important to remember the health order is not permanent.
"Cooperating with these short term mandates is burdensome in the short run, but it may allow businesses to flourish faster in the longer run," she said.
A spokesperson for Contra Costa Health Services said the agency does not have plans to ramp up enforcement. It’s primary goal is to educate business operators to gain compliance with the health order.