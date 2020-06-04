Contra Costa County joins other local jurisdictions in rescinding curfew

article

Contra Costa County has joined other Bay Area jurisdictions in rescinding its curfew order effective Thursday after ordering people to stay inside amid widespread looting and vandalism in recent days around the region.

County Administrator David Twa signed the order to cancel the

curfew effective 1 p.m. Thursday.

The county curfew went into effect Tuesday after looting and

vandalism was reported in several Contra Costa cities, including Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill, on Sunday.

The crimes followed peaceful demonstrations around the Bay Area in response to the death of unarmed black man George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.

"It appears that the public order and safety has generally been

restored in Contra Costa County and it is therefore appropriate to lift the emergency countywide curfew," Twa wrote in the order.

Alameda County, San Francisco, San Jose and other jurisdictions

also canceled their curfews effective Thursday.