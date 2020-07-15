Contra Costa County: Multiple fire crews stop forward progress of Scenic Fire

article

Multiple fire crews are responding to a two-alarm vegetation fire in Contra Costa County Wednesday afternoon.

Forward progress of the Scenic Fire at Carquinez Scenic Drive and McEwen Road has been stopped. The seven-acre fire was 20% contained by around 3:30 p.m., Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said.

Cal Fire, Contra Costa Fire, Rodeo-Hercules crews and East Bay Regional Parks District also responded to the grass fire that had the potential of growing to 10 acres.

No structures were threatened, but the fire was attacked from the air by Cal Fire as it spread towards the Delta.

Cal Fire said firefighters would remain on the scene for a few more hours to extinguish any additional hot spots.

It is not clear how the fire began.