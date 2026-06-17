Contra Costa Fire Department responds to HazMat alarm in Concord

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The Contra Costa Fire Department on Wednesday responded to a fluorine leak at a facility in Concord.

A fluorine alarm was triggered shortly before 11:40 a.m., prompting an immediate evacuation of employees.

The first arriving fire crews confirmed the building was evacuated, secured the area, and initiated a hazardous materials' response.

After building a response plan, firefighters wearing protective equipment entered the building and conducted air monitoring throughout the facility to isolate the leak and safely shut down the affected valve.

A second team conducted additional monitoring, which confirmed the leak had been successfully addressed, and the workers could return to the facility.

There were no injuries reported.