Antioch family continues annual Stuff the Bus drive despite challenges

The Brief Claryssa Wilson, 25, is leading Antioch’s 14th annual "Stuff the Bus" school supply drive just one week before the start of the school year. Claryssa and her mother, Velma, are pressing forward with the initiative following the recent deaths of Claryssa's father and grandmother. Organizers are actively seeking volunteers and donations to cover a $5,000 shortfall ahead of the event scheduled for Saturday at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds.



An Antioch family dealing with profound grief is turning to community service to honor their loved ones and assist local students in need.

Claryssa Wilson, 25, is organizing the "Stuff the Bus" school supply giveaway for her 14th consecutive year. She started the effort in 2012 as a sixth-grader to help families who lack the financial means to buy essential back-to-school items.

The project has expanded dramatically since its debut, which drew about 300 people. At its peak during the COVID-19 pandemic, the effort served upwards of 5,000 people, prompting the family to formalize the initiative by founding the non-profit 4ever Me Foundation.

Back to back deaths and challenges

Why you should care:

This year's drive comes after a series of personal tragedies for the family. In December, Claryssa's father passed away suddenly after an aortic aneurysm.

Just over the weekend, the family held their grandmother's military flag ceremony. The Army veteran passed away on May 30 after serving in the Vietnam War and exemplifying service to her grandchildren.

In addition to navigating these losses, Claryssa's mother, Velma, took in a group of four siblings in need of foster care last fall.

"My mom is gone. My husband is gone. I have children now relying [on me] because their circumstance took them out of their home," Velma said.

What's next:

Despite the hardships, the family is pressing ahead with the drive. Velma Wilson shared that continuing to serve others provides a sense of hope and helps them navigate their grief.

Now working on her master's degree to pursue a career in counseling, Claryssa remains committed to the summer drive, in honor of her father and grandmother.

"I feel like this event has given me purpose. It’s given me something to look forward to. It’s definitely been a blessing to do it," Claryssa said.

However, after the back-to-back losses, the family got behind on preparations.

Volunteers and donations needed

How You Can Help:

In order to pull it off, the Wilson family is scrambling to make up lost time, shopping at the Antioch Walmart just five days before the event on Monday.

Organizers report they are still in need of roughly $5,000 in funding, which will go towards securing the venue, along with volunteers and numerous physical school supplies.

Volunteers can help manage the event, unpack supplies, provide services like hair cuts.

"God doesn’t give you more than you can bear and my children have been my rock even when they don’t see it and they don’t know it and the school supply giveaway is a part of that," Velma said.

The event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds. Community members interested in donating or supporting can click here.

The event will include free school supplies, backpacks, hair-care, community resources, entertainment. Food trucks will also be there for payment. For more information, you can email 4evermefoundation@gmail.com.

The Source: KTVU Interviews and Reporting