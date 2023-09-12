Controversy over buying La Quinta Inn in Millbrae for homeless

San Mateo County supervisors met on Tuesday to decide whether to buy a La Quinta Inn in Millbrae for $33 million and convert it into housing for the homeless.

The proposal has been a source of protest and controversy for months.

Early Tuesday morning, more than 100 residents met at Millbrae City Hall to board buses to Redwood City in order to attend the supervisors meeting and implore them not to buy the hotel.

The city's mayor, Ann Schneider, and a majority of the council also oppose the sale.

Schneider said the county is taking a vital source of revenue for her city. She said Millbrae has poor roads and underfunded schools and a lot of other needs that should be addressed.

"We're not anti housing," she told KTVU. "I see this as a fiscal issue."

The hotel tax from La Quinta brings more than $600,000 a year to Millbrae.

If the county takes the hotel away it would mean a big hole in the city budget.

"I found out about this decision by the county, by reading the local paper," Schneider said. "To read about it in the paper that you're losing a hotel that brings in $600,000 is a big hit. Especially when we already approved our budget. We've already figured out how to pay for things."

Before the meeting, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said he hasn't decided yet how he'll vote. Top of mind for him, is the 35 workers and the employees at the sushi restaurant.

"My main concern is what do we do with the employees?" he asked. "We're trying to solve a problem but are we creating a problem by displacing workers?"

During a presentation of the plan to supervisors at the meeting, San Mateo County Executive Officer Mike Callagy said the purchase is needed.

It would "serve the most vulnerable in our community," he said, adding that the site would also provide additional social services for residents.

In previous meetings, Callagy explained that the county needs the hotel's 100 beds, to solve the problems of housing and homelessness.

There are dozens of people expected to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting.