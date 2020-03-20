Coronavirus: Bay to Breakers race postponed until September

Event organizers announced on Friday that San Francisco's most famous race, Bay to Breakers, is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said they made the decision to delay the race until September 20 as the virus continues to escalate.

"The health and safety of our participants, staff and volunteers is our utmost priority, and we are grateful to the City for their flexibility and assistance in selecting this new date to ensure this legacy event takes place for the 109th consecutive year," organizers said in a statement.

The first Bay to Breakers race was held in 1912 to unify a recovering San Francisco community following a devastating earthquake.