Contra Costa County reports first coronavirus death; person in 70s

Contra Costa County health officials on Friday reported its first coronavirus-related death; a person in their 70s with a pre-existing medical condition and a recent history of overseas travel.

The person died on Thursday. To protect the privacy of the family, doctors would not elaborate other than to say he or she traveled from Europe.

"This death underscores the need for all Contra Costa County to stay home," said Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county's public health officer. "This is very serious."

He said the county has 44 cases of coronavirus cases so far.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 675 positive cases and 16 deaths in California. This death would make at least the 17th death statewide.

Supervisor Candace Anderson said she realized that the shelter in place is a burden. "But we wouldn't ask this of you if it weren't important."

