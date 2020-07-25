Coronavirus cases top 445,000 across state, deaths at 8,337

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 include:

San Francisco city officials on Friday announced an update to the city's face covering requirements that now require residents to cover their nose and mouths in a variety of settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All residents age 10 and up must now keep their face covered when approaching a distance of six feet from others in enclosed shared workplaces with shared equipment, even when working alone in a cubicle.

The Petaluma Fire Department has quarantined 15 crewmembers after a firefighter tested positive last week for COVID-19 , fire officials said Saturday. The firefighter, who tested positive on July 19, is currently in good condition and has not been hospitalized, said Fire Marshal Jessica Power.

As of Saturday, July 25 at 5:00 p.m., there are 445,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and 8,337 deaths in California. That's up from 435,334 cases and 8,186 deaths on Friday.

As of 5:00 p.m. Saturday, officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region: