Coronavirus cases top 445,000 across state, deaths at 8,337
OAKLAND, Calif. - The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 include:
- San Francisco city officials on Friday announced an update to the city's face covering requirements that now require residents to cover their nose and mouths in a variety of settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. All residents age 10 and up must now keep their face covered when approaching a distance of six feet from others in enclosed shared workplaces with shared equipment, even when working alone in a cubicle.
- The Petaluma Fire Department has quarantined 15 crewmembers after a firefighter tested positive last week for COVID-19, fire officials said Saturday. The firefighter, who tested positive on July 19, is currently in good condition and has not been hospitalized, said Fire Marshal Jessica Power.
As of Saturday, July 25 at 5:00 p.m., there are 445,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and 8,337 deaths in California. That's up from 435,334 cases and 8,186 deaths on Friday.
As of 5:00 p.m. Saturday, officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:
- Alameda County: 10,330 cases, 178 deaths (10,214 cases, 178 deaths on Friday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data)
- Contra Costa County: 6,770 cases, 104 deaths (6,627 cases, 103 deaths on Friday)
- Marin County: 4,623 cases, 55 deaths (4,545 cases, 50 deaths on Friday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)
- Monterey County: 3,953 cases, 22 deaths (3,865 cases, 22 deaths on Friday)
- Napa County: 741 cases, 8 deaths (737 cases, 8 deaths on Friday)
- San Francisco County: 5,787 cases, 56 deaths (5,679 cases, 56 deaths on Friday)
- San Mateo County: 5,022 cases, 117 deaths (4,957 cases, 117 deaths on Friday)
- Santa Clara County: 8,833 cases, 184 deaths (8,719 cases, 181 deaths on Friday)
- Santa Cruz County: 898 cases, 4 deaths (885 cases, 4 deaths on Friday)
- Solano County: 3,129 cases, 35 deaths (3,070 cases, 35 deaths on Friday)
- Sonoma County: 2,466 cases, 24 deaths (2,404 cases, 24 deaths