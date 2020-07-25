Expand / Collapse search

Coronavirus cases top 445,000 across state, deaths at 8,337

Updated 26 mins ago
Coronavirus in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 include:

As of Saturday, July 25 at 5:00 p.m., there are 445,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and 8,337 deaths in California. That's up from 435,334 cases and 8,186 deaths on Friday.

As of 5:00 p.m. Saturday, officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region: 

  • Alameda County: 10,330 cases, 178 deaths (10,214 cases, 178 deaths on Friday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data) 
  • Contra Costa County: 6,770 cases, 104 deaths (6,627 cases, 103 deaths on Friday) 
  • Marin County: 4,623 cases, 55 deaths (4,545 cases, 50 deaths on Friday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison) 
  • Monterey County: 3,953 cases, 22 deaths (3,865 cases, 22 deaths on Friday) 
  • Napa County: 741 cases, 8 deaths (737 cases, 8 deaths on Friday) 
  • San Francisco County: 5,787 cases, 56 deaths (5,679 cases, 56 deaths on Friday) 
  • San Mateo County: 5,022 cases, 117 deaths (4,957 cases, 117 deaths on Friday) 
  • Santa Clara County: 8,833 cases, 184 deaths (8,719 cases, 181 deaths on Friday) 
  • Santa Cruz County: 898 cases, 4 deaths (885 cases, 4 deaths on Friday) 
  • Solano County: 3,129 cases, 35 deaths (3,070 cases, 35 deaths on Friday) 
  • Sonoma County: 2,466 cases, 24 deaths (2,404 cases, 24 deaths