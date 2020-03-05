Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

article

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a list of products registered for use to kill COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that originated in China and has now spread widely in countries across the world.

The list, released on March 3, included dozens of household antimicrobial cleaners that the EPA said will work to disinfect the virus. Many of the products were cleaning solutions for surfaces.

The EPA had previously advised that common cleaning products like Lysol and Clorox, which are marketed as effective against coronaviruses, would likely get rid of the new virus on surfaces, but it had not officially approved any products specific use on COVID-19.

Among the cleaning producs included in the EPA's list are:

Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach

Clorox Disinfection Bathroom Cleaner

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner

Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist

Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes

The novel coronavirus strain responsible for the recent deadly global outbreak is more contagious than SARS and MERS, according to a study from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 is known to spread mainly from person-to-person contact through sneezing and coughing, but a separate study published in The Journal of Hospital Infection found that the virus may be able to live on surfaces like metal, glass or plastic for up to nine days.

Increased temperatures of 30 or 40 degrees Celsius were found to reduce the duration of how long the virus persisted. Household cleaning products such as bleach were found to be effective at killing the virus on surfaces within a minute, according to the study.

You can check the EPA's full list of approved cleaning products for use against COVID-19 here,