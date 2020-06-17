Coroner identifies four victims killed after SUV plummets off Carquinez Bridge

The Contra Costa County Coroner has identified all four of the victims who died when their vehicle went off Interstate 80 near the Carquinez Bridge in Crockett late Tuesday night.

Perla Navarro, 19, of Richmond, Kyle Erickson, 19, of Pittsburg, Christopher Mata, 21, of Rodeo and Cecilia Ayala, 22, of Hayward were killed when the SUV they were traveling in plummeted more than 200 feet onto a parked train below.

The CHP received numerous calls at about 8:40 p.m., about the vehicle off eastbound Interstate 80, just east of Pomona Street.

The four victims were riding in an Infiniti SUV, when it went over the side of a freeway barrier, and crashed onto a freight train.

The family of 19-year-old Perla Navarro tells KTVU that she just had just graduated from Golden Gate Community School. They are now asking for donations for her funeral expenses.

Investigators do not yet know what caused the driver to lose control.