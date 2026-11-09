Coroner ID's 2-year-old who died in Cupertino car crash

The Brief The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old who was killed in a Cupertino two-vehicle car crash as Riley Kathryn Howard. She was killed Friday shortly after noon at the intersection of North Tantau Avenue and Pruneridge Avenue near the Apple Park Visitor Center. The sheriff's office said the driver of the other car was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter but did not identify that person.



The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old who was killed in a Cupertino two-vehicle car crash as Riley Kathryn Howard.

2-year-old killed

Why you should care:

She was killed Friday shortly after noon at the intersection of North Tantau Avenue and Pruneridge Avenue near the Apple Park Visitor Center.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a woman and child with serious injuries. They were both transported to the hospital where the child later died.

The man who was driving the other vehicle in the crash had minor injuries, which he was treated for at a hospital and later released.

The sheriff's office said the driver of the other car was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter but did not identify that person.

Investigators found probable cause to arrest one of the drivers on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter.

The Source: The information from this story comes from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner.



