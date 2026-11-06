$11.4M Oakland-based Nvidia shipment stolen en route to Texas

The Brief An $11.4 million shipment belonging to tech giant Nvidia in Santa Clara has vanished while in transit from California to Texas, prompting an investigation. Investigators lost track of the truck and its drivers as the vehicle made its way through San Bernardino. The load was headed to Fort Worth, Texas but never made it there. The incident highlights a growing trend across North America.



A multi-million-dollar shipment belonging to tech giant Nvidia in Santa Clara has vanished while in transit from California to Texas, prompting an Oakland police investigation, court records indicate.

$11.4M heist

What we know:

The cargo, consisting of six pallets of Nvidia hardware valued at more than $11 million, was originally picked up in Oakland back in August, court records show.

According to authorities, investigators lost track of the truck and its drivers as the vehicle made its way through San Bernardino. The load was headed to Fort Worth, Texas but never made it there.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made in connection with the disappearance, and police have not released details regarding how the cargo was taken.

In a statement, Oakland police did confirm that they are investigating what they described as a grand theft that occurred in East Oakland, which was reported on Sept. 13.

Big picture view:

The incident highlights a growing trend across North America.

SFist reported that earlier this month, a crew of six Southern California men was charged with heists targeting Nvidia and Apple shipments, where they allegedly broke into warehouses or robbed delivery trucks of their high-priced hardware contents.

And the East Bay Times reported that in 2025, police in Fremont and Union City investigated burglaries targeting Nvidia cargo that added up to losses of more than $7.5 million.

In just the second quarter of this year, nearly 700 similar cargo thefts were reported across the United States and Canada.