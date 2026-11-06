Key witness grilled in corruption trial of Oakland ex-mayor

The Brief Mario Juarez sat for his first full day of cross-examination in the corruption trial of ex-Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao. Juarez took a plea deal with the federal government. Defense attorneys say Juarez can't be trusted as a witness.



A key prosecution witness in the corruption trial of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao traded barbs with a defense attorney Friday on his first full day of cross-examination.

Defense points to witness' past

What they're saying:

When Mario Juarez was put on the stand, the pleasantries disappeared. Juarez was often combative while being cross-examined, accused of being dishonest in real estate deals, bouncing checks and stealing money in other cases.

Juarez took a plea deal, admitting to conspiracy to commit bribery in exchange for testifying against former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, her longtime partner Andre Jones, businessman Andy Duong and his father David Duong.

Credibility challenged by defense attorney

Big picture view:

One of David Duong's attorneys, Ed Swanson, grilled Juarez for hours, questioning his ability to tell the truth and alleging he had changed his statements.

Swanson accused Juarez of leveraging his deal with the federal government. Juarez said he had information, not leverage.

Swanson suggested Juarez could be lying, but Juarez responded if he did lie, his deal would go out the window, he could face a stiffer sentence and the judge could find him in contempt.

At one point, Juarez accused the attorney of asking a question that was "long and compound." On another occasion, Juarez said one issue had to do with "semantics." Juarez later commented the defense attorney had a tough job representing his client.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers had to repeatedly interrupt the bickering.

The Duong family owns California Waste Solutions, Oakland's recycling contractor, and had once operated — along with Juarez — Evolutionary Homes, which offered shipping-container homes for the unhoused.

But Juarez and the Duongs had a falling out — which he says led to him getting beaten up and robbed by associates of the Duongs of a watch and gold chain that belonged to his late father.

The government says both items were found at Andy Duong's house during a raid by federal agents.

Testimony continues

What's next:

Juarez will return to the stand for more cross-examination on Monday.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan