Incumbent Aisha Wahab wins California's District 14, defeating Melissa Hernandez

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The Brief Representative Aisha Wahab has been declared the winner of the race for the District 14 Congressional seat. Wahab prevailed over BART Board President Melissa Hernandez. Wahab is California's first Afghan-American congresswoman, and will replace disgraced U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell.



Incumbent U.S. Rep. Aisha won the District 14 congressional seat following an especially bitter political fight to replace disgraced U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Wahab beat BART Board President Melissa Hernandez to represent Dublin, Fremont, Hayward and Livermore, a seat that used to be held by Swalwell, who ended up resigning after several women accused him of sexual assault.

Wahab and Hernandez are both Democrats. Wahab also beat Hernandez in the June primary for that seat.

Who is Aisha Wahab?

The backstory:

Wahab is California’s first Afghan American congressional representative, and she campaigned on a more progressive platform, which includes expanding social safety net programs and renter protections, promoting social justice issues and pledging to support small businesses by cutting bureaucratic hurdles.

Before this, Wahab was a California senator and also on the Hayward City Council.

Who is Melissa Hernandez?

The other side:

Hernandez, who was the former mayor of the East Bay city of Dublin and currently works for Alameda County Supervisor Dave Haubert, has highlighted similar goals while emphasizing a business-friendly approach.

Hernandez made waves in October when she referenced cryptically at a debate that Wahab had "communications" with the Taliban.

As for Hernandez’s Taliban comment, Wahab said at the time she was disappointed. She said her constituents are "disgusted in seeing these types of hate."