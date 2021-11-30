Coroner ID's 22-year-old Vallejo driver who died in Thanksgiving car accident

article

The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the driver of a Toyota Corolla who died early Thanksgiving morning as Bryan Lopez-Islas, 22, of Vallejo.

Lopez-Islas was one of at least three people who died on a Bay Area highway that day, in accidents that stretched from Belmont to Napa.

He was involved in a crash on Vasco Road, south of Walnut Boulevard, near Brentwood about 6 a.m.

His Toyota Corolla collided with a Ford F-350, though the CHP hasn't said which of the vehicles crossed into the opposing lane, causing the deadly accident.

The driver of the Ford suffered major injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Lopez-Islas was pronounced dead on scene and his passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

If anyone witnessed it or the events leading up to it, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez (925) 646-4980.