Coroner ID's hang glider who died in Milpitas park

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner identified the man who died in a hang gliding accident as 58-year-old David Jacob of Fremont.

Jacob died May 30 of blunt force injuries while tandem hang-gliding at Monument Peak in Milpitas' Ed R. Levin County Park.

The pair took off from the 1750 launch site, the highest launch point at the park, the fire department said, and the glider crashed into a hillside.

Witnesses said he was an experienced pilot.

A woman he was with was injured, but her name and condition have not been publicly disclosed.

The park is well-known for hang gliding, and paragliding and people have to meet certain requirements set by the county before they can embark.

Milpitas fire officials say it was a challenge reaching the downed gliders because the terrain is difficult to navigate. Monument Peak is 2,500 feet high.

The county’s Parks Department requires a liability waiver form to be filled out before hang-gliders launch at Ed R. Levin Park.

