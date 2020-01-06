Coroner ID's mother of newborn killed in Tenderloin

The shooting was reported at Sunday 3:51 a.m. in the area of O'Farrell and Larkin streets. Jan. 5, 2019

A woman fatally shot in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood has been identified by the city's medical examiner's office as 32-year-old Emma Hunt.

Hunt, a San Francisco resident, died after being taken to a hospital.

Erik Jenkins told KTVU that Hunt was the mother of his child. “We got a 4 ½ month old baby girl,” Jenkins said through tears.

He said he was feeling very guilty on Sunday, saying he was only two blocks away when she was killed. "I wasn't there for her," he said.

The shooting suspect, described as a man in his 20s, remains at large as of Monday morning, according to police.

Bay City News contributed to this report.