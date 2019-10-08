Coroner IDs two who died in wrong-way South Bay crash

Two people killed in a wrong-way collision early Friday morning on state Highway 85 in Mountain View have been identified, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office.

The collision occurred around 1:05 a.m. on the northbound side of Highway 85 at Evelyn Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Safa Ngo from American Canyon was at the wheel of a northbound Honda Civic when it collided with a Ford Explorer driven by 27-year-old Sarah Renazco from Mountain View.

One of the vehicles caught fire and all northbound traffic was temporarily halted as emergency crews responded to the scene.

CHP Officer Art Montiel said it's not yet clear whether drugs or alcohol may have been factors in the head-on collision. That will be investigated when the medical examiner's office conducts an autopsy.

Both drivers were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles and no other injuries were reported, according to Montiel.