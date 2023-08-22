Coroner positively IDs remains found as that of missing Saratoga teen

The Santa Clara County coroner confirmed that the human remains found near Castle Rock State Park are that of missing Saratoga teen Katherine Schneider, officials say.

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the medical examiner's office made the positive ID in the case.

This comes after the 17-year-old's mother claimed earlier this month that remains found in a ravine, near her recently discovered car were that of her daughters.

The park where the remains were found are in an unincorporated part of Los Gatos.

"On behalf of the entire Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, our thoughts and prayers are with the Schneider family as they mourn the loss of Katherine: The family of Katherine is asking for privacy during this very difficult time," the sheriff's office wrote

The victim was last seen leaving her home on July 5. Her car was found about a month later on Skyline Boulevard in the same general area of the park.

Schneider's mother posted to social media when the body was found and said her daughter had likely died in a car crash.

The mother had said her daughter was a bright light who "brought emotional vibrancy to our everyday lives. She radiated authenticity, thoughtfulness, a great sense of humor, and an unyielding determination. She taught us all how to live our biggest life without reservation."