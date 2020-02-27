Coroner's office in Santa Clara Co. working to identify man killed in fiery wreck

article

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office is trying to identify a man who died in a fiery crash last month.

Authorities said the man was driving a Dodge Charger on Jan. 16 at high speeds along Highway 101 when he lost control while attempting to exit.

He collided with a pole and the vehicle burst into flames.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle's license plate came back to a stolen rental car out of San Francisco Airport.

Officers list the suspect in that case as a Black man wearing a hoodie who was between 25-35 years old.

Due to extensive thermal injuries, facial features are indiscernible, authorities said.

The deceased man is described as African American or Latino, approximately 5'6" and 150 pounds.

Despite forensic attempts, he remains unidentified. He has a tattoo of a red Lily flower with two smaller blue ones on his left foot. The word "Life" written in the script is tattooed above the flower.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to contact the medical examiner's office at (408) 793-1900 extension 3.