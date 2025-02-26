Costco is opening 9 new stores in 2025 – including 1 in this Bay Area city

The Brief The East Bay location opens March 6. Costco openings in the Bay Area last year drew large crowds, with customers lining up early before the official opening. Nine new Costco stores are opening worldwide in 2025.



Another Bay Area city is getting a Costco next month – one of nine new warehouse stores the company is set to open in 2025.

Six of the nine stores are slated to open in the coming weeks, including the new location in Brentwood.

The Brentwood location will open on March 6, the company said on its website.

The other new locations opening this year include Highland, Calif., in San Bernardino County, Prosper, Texas, Weatherford, Texas, Genesee County, Mich., Sharon, Mass., Stuart, Fla., and Minami Alps in Japan.

A Costco will also be opening in Ardeer, Australia, though FOX Business reports the store doesn't have a confirmed opening date.

Other new stores in the Bay Area

Local perspective:

In November, a new Costco warehouse opened in Pleasanton, drawing big crowds.

In October, Napa got its first Costco location, which is fittingly stocked with a large wine selection.

Both Bay Area stores that opened in recent months saw shoppers lining up outside long before the locations officially opened.

East Contra Costa County has another Costco location in Antioch – about 9 miles from the new Brentwood store.

The Brentwood warehouse is set to open March 6 and is located at 5151 Heidorn Ranch Road.