Big crowds at Pleasanton Costco as customers seek specific item

Hundreds of people lined up before the sun came up on Wednesday to enter the newest Costco in the Bay Area.

The store opens at 9 a.m. but eager customers gathered early to be the first into the Pleasanton store on Johnson Drive.

Some customers waited in the regular line.

Others - who wanted specific high-end alcohol, including Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon – were shepherded to the right.

One woman said she planned to buy the bourbon for a "couple hundred" and then "resell it for thousands."

Not everyone wanted booze, though.

One grandmother said she wanted to be the first in the store to get Pokemon cards for her grandkids.

One man said he'd been holding his spot for a week in line. He said he took time off from work, stayed in a nearby hotel and shared the burden with friends to hold his place.

About 6 a.m., managers were heard yelling at customers to behave and line up in an orderly fashion.

Other customers were seen bolting around the parking lot to find their space in the right line.

Pleasanton police showed up for a bit to monitor the situation, especially over the bourbon craze.