The Brief There has been speculation that Great America in Santa Clara is marking one its last seasons. The Santa Clara amusement park has been a part of the community since 1976. The park property was sold in 2022 and has since been leased by Great America's operator.



For decades, it’s been a go-to summer tradition for many Bay Area families, and now the days of California's Great America amusement park in Santa Clara may be numbered.

A recent forecast from Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Chief Financial Officer Brian Witherow triggered speculation that the current season will be one of the last for the nearly 50-year-old park.

Witherow’s comments were made at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Investor Day on May 20.

He was quoted as saying, "Unless we decide to extend, and exercise one of our options to extend that lease, that park’s last year without that extension would be after the ‘27 season."

Witherow also noted that both the Santa Clara site as well as the Six Flags America in Maryland were achieving a very low percentage of profit.

On May 1, the amusement and water parks operator announced it would be closing Six Flags America, along with the Maryland park's Hurricane Harbor attraction, come the end of this season.

"We have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan," the company's president and CEO, Richard A. Zimmerman, said in a news release, adding, "This was a difficult decision."

The backstory:

As for the Santa Clara park, in response to KTVU’s request for an update, the company referred to details released when in 2022, then Great America owner-operator Cedar Fair sold the land on which the park stands to San Francisco-based real estate company Prologis for $310 million.

As part of a deal, Prologis leased the property back to Cedar Fair. Last year, Cedar Fair completed a merger with Six Flags.

"The park’s land lease will expire in 2028 with a potential five-year renewal option," Six Flags told KTVU in a statement. "At this time, we are still in the planning stages and are working with stakeholders and engaging the community."

Dig deeper:

Next year will mark Great America's 50th year.

The park first opened in 1976, as it marked the country's bicentennial.

Great America's water park, South Bay Shores, opened at the site in 2021.

The park has more than 50 rides for visitors of all ages, from its thrill-inducing roller coasters to its Planet Snoopy kids area for its younger guests.

The Patriot roller coaster is the first floorless coaster in the park's history. It takes riders from a nine-story drop, into a 360-degree loop, a helix that threads the loop and a corkscrew at a top speed of 45 mph. ( (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group) (Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images))

What we don't know:

The company said there was no final word yet on the fate of the park or a closing date and promised to provide information on any final decisions.

"Until we know more, we remain focused on the great season that's already underway at the park and the events ahead," the company said.

The park has recently rolled out special musical entertainment programs and is planning a big end-of-summer break event with its Labor Day Weekend Celebration, featuring fireworks and classic cars.

That celebration will be held from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1.