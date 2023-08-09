Couple in tears at Oakland airport en route to Maui, where wildfires raging

Evacuations are underway in multiple areas of Hawaii, where wildfires are raging as Hurricane Dora on Wednesday is bringing high winds to fuel the flames.

And one couple was in tears at the Oakland airport trying to get back home to see if their home was still standing and their pets still alive.

"The whole town is gone," Kimo Kirkman said.

"We live right off of Lahaina Luna, we have a house and our dogs are stuck in the house," added his wife," Steff Kirkman. "We don't know if our house is up. We don't know if our animals are alive or not so we're heading back now."

The couple was on vacation in the Bay Area but decided to hop on a flight to return home early. They were relieved that at least their children were safe.

As of early Wednesday morning, there were three flights to Kahului from Oakland. Hawaiian Airlines tweeted that the fires were not impacting the Kahului Airport as of 7 a.m. but that could change.

Several other passengers at the Oakland airport hadn't even heard about the fires and many weren't worried.

Late Tuesday, fire crews on Maui were battling multiple blazes concentrated in two areas: the popular tourist destination of West Maui and an inland, mountainous region.

Because of the wind gusts, helicopters weren’t able to dump water on the fires from the sky — or gauge more precise fire sizes — and firefighters were encountering roads blocked by downed trees and power lines as they worked the inland fires, authorities said.

Fires in Hawaii are unlike many of those burning in the U.S. West. They tend to break out in large grasslands on the dry sides of the islands and are generally much smaller than mainland fires.

Fires were rare in Hawaii and on other tropical islands before humans arrived, and native ecosystems evolved without them. This means great environmental damage can occur when fires erupt. For example, fires remove vegetation. When a fire is followed by heavy rainfall, the rain can carry loose soil into the ocean, where it can smother coral reefs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.