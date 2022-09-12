Couple injured in Highway 4 shooting in Antioch

A couple was injured in an apparent Bay Area freeway shooting on Monday, KTVU has learned. A woman was shot and wounded while her husband, who was driving, was hurt in a crash.

California Highway Patrol said they are investigating the possible Monday morning Highway 4 shooting. Multiple officers were at the scene as two westbound lanes and the Hillcrest off-ramp were closed near Antioch.

Two crashed cars, one with visible bullet holes, were on the side of the road, near the exit.

Heavy police activity shut down two lanes of westbound Hwy 4 Monday morning.

Police said they are investigation a possible shooting on Highway 4 Monday morning.

There was also a reported crash around 5:30 a.m. on westbound Highway 4 near Brentwood.

SEE ALSO: KTVU tracks Bay Area freeway shootings with an interactive map

It's unclear whether the two incidents are related. A Sig Alert was issued.

A witness told KTVU he saw the shooting and pulled over in shock to call CHP.

The lanes were reopened around 8 a.m. after CHP cleared the scene.

This is an active investigation and further details will be provided.