Couples say 'I do' at San Francisco City Hall on Valentine's Day

Tuesday marked Valentine's Day and love was in the air around the Bay Area.

San Francisco City Hall regularly hosts weddings, but on Valentine's Day it's an even more special occasion.

Dozens of couples showed up ready to dedicate themselves to one another on the day that is dedicated to love.

Jyoti and James Carvallyo said they have a little something extra to celebrate this year.

"We actually got engaged 10 months ago, and then we got a little happy," said Jyoti Carvallyo. "We found out that we were pregnant."

The staff at Waterbar Restaurant, situated just a stone's throw from the Bay Bridge, said they saw their fair share of newly-weds this Valentine's Day. The restaurant hosted several wedding receptions.

Pete Sittnick of Waterbar said Tuesday was a busy day and anticipated an even busier night.

"Valentine's Day, it's on a Tuesday, so, it means we get a little extra business over the weekend we get a little extra business on Monday and then tonight is just completely sold out," he said.

Sean Foley and Ed Watkins celebrated seven years of love at the restaurant.

The couple's lunch date consisted of a few oysters and champagne.

San Francisco is known for its eclectic spirit and has to have its own take on the holiday.

At Union Square there was a Valentine's Day fashion show for goats to highlight some local businesses.