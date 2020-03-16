Court approves PG&E's $23B bankruptcy financing package

article

Pacific Gas & Electric got court approval to raise $23 billion to help pay its bills over destructive California wildfires. It comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom dropped his opposition to a financing package designed to help the nation's largest utility get out of bankruptcy.

The milestone reached during an unusual court hearing held by phone Monday moves PG&E closer to emerging from one of the most complex bankruptcy cases in U.S. history.

PG&E told a judge it has lined up commitments from investors to buy up to $12 billion in stock amid the Wall Street turmoil caused by the coronavirus to supplement $11 billion in new loans.