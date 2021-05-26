Ex-girlfriend details alleged abuse & "mood swings" by VTA shooter, per court docs

article

Court records detail a troubling relationship between the man accused of killing eight people at a San Jose VTA facility and his former girlfriend.

Read the court filing here

The filing from 2009 offers a window into the mind of 57-year-old Sam James Cassidy, whose attack on Wednesday morning became the latest mass-shooting tragedy in the Bay Area prompting the obvious question: Why did he do it?

Cassidy killed himself as law enforcement descended on the scene Wednesday. His ex-girlfriend outlined shocking allegations while responding to a restraining order he filed against her more than ten years ago.

She said she dated Cassidy for about a year, during which he "exhibited major mood swings as result of bi-polar disorder." Those mood swings only grew worse when he was drinking alcohol, she said.

"Several times during the relationship he became intoxicated, enraged and forced himself on me sexually," the girlfriend wrote. She said at times she did not want to have sex with him and he "restrained me by holding my arms to my side and forcing his weight on top of me."

What more, the girlfriend said Cassidy "attempted to force anal sexual intercourse" and she would fight him off every time she refused.

The two later fought over a roommate who had apparently moved into Cassidy’s home at 1178 Angmar Ct. where he previously lived with his ex-wife. That home was being investigated Wednesday after it was apparently set ablaze before the shooting.

Advertisement

Evan Sernoffsky is an investigative reporter for KTVU. Email Evan at evan.sernoffsky@foxtv.com and follow him on Twitter @EvanSernoffsky