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The Brief Court interpreters in Marin and Sonoma counties will walk off the job on Tuesday, in protest. The protest is organized by the California Alliance of Legal Interpreters. Members are protesting unfair labor practices, unilateral changes and stalled negotiations over pay disparities, and unequal treatment in the multi-county bargaining system.



Court interpreters, in protest of unfair labor practices and pay disparities, will walk off the job on Tuesday.

Staff interpreters will picket outside the Santa Rosa Hall of Justice and Marin Civic Center in San Rafael through the noon hour. The protest will not impact any other courts in the region.

"We’re engaging in selective work actions for the half-day only to minimize disruption to court operations and adverse impacts on those we serve. It is in the courts’ hands to resolve this with a serious offer to address the staffing crisis and stabilize services," Daniel Navarro, chair of the California Alliance of Legal Interpreters, said in a press release. "The courts are violating the law and undermining our labor rights by providing more favorable conditions to contractors and maintaining extreme pay disparities. Our members are fed up with unequal treatment."

What's at issue

Dig deeper:

Court interpreters bridge language barriers for witnesses, victims, defendants and litigants, to ensure they understand court proceedings, and to translate their testimony for the court.

Low pay and poor working conditions have led to a staffing crisis, with 42% of interpreters leaving the job in the last nine years. As a result, courts are relying on contractors at higher, market-driven rates.

Contractors work fewer hours for higher pay and earn premiums that exceed the federal rate of pay, including travel pay that has drained the state budget earmarked for such services.

In the fiscal year that covered 2024 to 2025, nearly $6 million went to travel expenses rather than services for those individuals who require a court interpreter.

Disparity

What they're saying:

Union leaders say wage growth for interpreters has kept pace with pay for other court workers since interpreters became employees under the multi-county bargaining system.

Starting salaries are reportedly 28% below the threshold to qualify as ‘low-income,’ while a court reporter’s salary is 54% higher.

The protesters are part of the Region 2 Bargaining Unit, which includes the counties of: Alameda, Contra Costa, Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and Sonoma.