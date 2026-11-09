Golden Gate Park announces parking fees starting Jan. 1, 2027

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The Brief Recreation and Parks Department officials announced that starting Jan. 1, visitors to Golden Gate Park will be charged for parking. Rates will vary by location, time, and day of the week. Visitors displaying a valid disabled parking pass will be exempt.



The days of free parking at Golden Gate Park are coming to an end.

Officials announced that starting Jan. 1, parking fees will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

"Parking fees will help increase parking availability for visitors, care for our parks throughout the city, and support affordable and free recreation programs for San Franciscans of all ages," a release from San Francisco Recreation & Parks district states.

Days and times

By the numbers:

Public street parking and surface parking lots throughout Golden Gate Park will be subject to parking fees. The park’s website includes a map of which locations will have parking meters .

Rates will vary by location, time of day and day of the week. Prices will range from $1.25 to $4 per hour.

Parking spots east of Crossover Drive, home to Blue Heron Lake, California Academy of Sciences, the San Francisco Botanical Garden and the De Young Museum, will typically be the costliest.

Weekday rates in that part of the park will be $3.50 an hour on weekdays and $4 an hour on weekends, both until 6 p.m. when prices will be $1.50 and $2 respectively.

West of Crossover Drive, parking will cost $2.75 until 6 p.m. on weekdays and weekends, at which point prices will drop to $1.25.

Visitors will be able to pay parking fees using ParkMobile, HotSpot or via one of the 25 paystations throughout the park.

Rules

Dig deeper:

Similar to other parking meters throughout San Francisco, there will be no discounts based on age, residency or income. Parking will remain free for vehicles displaying a valid disabled parking placard or license plate.

Parking fees will go toward supporting Recreation and Parks Department programs, including youth sports leagues, after-school programs, senior classes, summer camps, free fitness classes, and community enrichment and equity programs.