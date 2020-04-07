COVID-19 decontamination center set up for Santa Clara County first responders

The Santa Clara County sheriff’s office is taking steps to ensure more first responders exposed to COVID-19 can get decontaminated quickly, limiting the spread of the virus.

The office’s Richey Training Center in San Jose has classrooms used for defensive tactics and other types of training. Tuesday, officials demonstrated a new resource in the parking lot that’s already been used three-times to disinfect first responders exposed to the virus.



“We know if we can’t be safe, we can’t protect the public,” said Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith.



She said the idea for this multi-step decontamination area came to fruition before talk of an impending coronavirus urge. So far, at least a dozen staffers have been infected by COVID-19. Two of them are already headed back to work and the remaining 10 are recovering.



Rank and file recognized a need to slow the spread when a first responder is exposed to the virus.



“Unlike the fire service or our EMS staff in an ambulance that have measures to effectively decontaminate within our vehicles, law enforcement is a little more limited. And I think this is a much-needed asset for the county of Santa Clara,” said Fire Chief Tony Bowden.



Officials set up a demonstration to show how the decontamination works. A first responder believed to have been exposed to COVID-19 is brought to the decon area, where they first step into bleach to kill germs on their boots, then remove their equipment and uniform. The first responder disinfects their equipment then removes undergarments and showers before putting on fresh clothing.



“This is a great resource to protect the responders who are protecting our communities,” said Dr. Ken Miller, the medical director of the Santa Clara County EMS.



The site is staffed around the clock by a team of four sergeants and six deputies who are specially trained in decontamination procedures. Sheriff Smith says she’s hopeful such safeguards will prevent any other first responders from becoming infected.



“Our deputies get off, the go home to their families every day. And keeping our staff and their families safe is our number one goal,” said Smith.



The sheriff's office is also investing in two portable sterilization units that can decontaminate small rooms and jail cells. One retails for about $8,000 and another for about half as much. A website for one of the companies claims each device can kill 650 pathogens including COVID-19.