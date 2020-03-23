COVID-19: Marin County public health officer tests positive

article

A Marin County public health officer announced that he has contracted the coronavirus.

In a video message from his home, Dr. Matt Willison shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving his test results Sunday afternoon.

Wilson has been in self-quarantine at home away from his family since his symptoms first appeared late last week.

"My case is further proof that COVID-19 is with us,” said Dr. Willis. “While my symptoms are now mild, as most people’s will be, we also know that for many, especially our elders, this same illness can be life-threatening.”

It's unknown how Willis was exposed to the virus as he's been actively meeting with health care workers around the Bay Area.

This latest case comes as an increasing number of healthcare workers regionally are also being diagnosed with the illness.