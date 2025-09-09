COVID-19 vaccine rollout creates confusion amid eligibility changes

New federal guidelines limit COVID-19 vaccine access to seniors and high-risk individuals. Some Californians report difficulty booking appointments or understanding eligibility, as insurers wait for CDC guidance.



As COVID-19 cases rise across California, many residents say they’re facing confusion and frustration over this year’s vaccine rollout, which is more complicated than in previous years.

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved updated COVID-19 shots for the 2025-2026 respiratory virus season, but only for limited groups.

Seniors 65 and older can receive the shot at most pharmacies with insurance coverage. However, younger adults must attest to having an underlying condition, such as asthma, cancer or diabetes, to get vaccinated. In some states, they may even need a doctor’s prescription.

Public health experts say the chaos stems in part from new leadership at the federal level.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine skeptic, has taken steps that critics say have undermined vaccine access and created rifts between agencies like the FDA and CDC.

"It's confusing to a lot of people, because there are several things. First of all, usually every year when the FDA gives the approval for the new shot, the CDC gives it like their approval, like a day or two later. So it's very hand in step. This year, there's a big difference between when the FDA approved it to the CDC is not meeting until September 18," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF. "That's leading to not California, but about 16 states where people need prescriptions, even if you're 65 and older, to get it."

Some residents say the new system is discouraging people who still want protection from COVID-19.

"I really wish that anyone who wanted or needed the COVID vaccine could get one," said Sarah White, a resident of Oakland. "People still get long COVID. Just because you don’t have an underlying condition doesn’t mean the virus can’t make you really sick. In addition, if we're not able to vaccinate everyone, you're not going to get the herd immunity that you would like."

Currently, pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS offer the updated vaccine to those who qualify. For younger, healthy adults, it’s possible to get the shot, but only with a prescription, and sometimes at full cost. The out-of-pocket price can exceed $150.

Meanwhile, health experts say the virus remains most dangerous for seniors, young children, and immunocompromised individuals.

Hayward resident Jautan Stancill is still not sure if she will get the shot.

"COVID can be deadly as you know, particularly for the young and the older, so it's still confusing. I do keep myself abreast of what's going on locally, with our governor, as well as with the Department of Health."

Health insurers are awaiting the CDC’s recommendations before finalizing whether the new shots will be fully covered.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet on September 18.

In the meantime, health officials continue to recommend the seasonal flu vaccine for virtually everyone six months and older.