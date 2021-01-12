COVID outbreak at Kaiser San Jose leaves 77 staff members,15 patients infected

Health officials said the number of positive COVID-19 cases tied to an outbreak at a San Jose hospital continues to rise.

So far, at least 77 staff members at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center have the virus, with test results pending for one person.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department said 15 patients are also infected.

The only death reported from the outbreak was a hospital employee.

The outbreak is believed to be linked to a Christmas celebration, but health officials are still looking into the exact origin.