Cow gets stuck in tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida flooding

Video posted to social media on Tuesday showed the moment that several Louisiana men worked to free a cow trapped in a tree in the wake of Hurricane Ida .

The clip, posted by the St. Bernard Parish Government, runs for a little more than half a minute and shows crews using a chainsaw to cut branches away.

"Louis Pomes and Parish Government employees, Tyler Acosta, David Palmer and Roy Ragan, Sr. rescue a #cow wedged in a tree in Florissant following #Hurricane #Ida," the parish wrote.

RELATED: New Orleans mayor encourages Hurricane Ida evacuees to return home

The cow – hanging over floodwaters – does not appear to be harmed and is not struggling as the men continued.

Notably, the cow is only seen from behind and is still on the tree at the end of the video.

According to WWL-TV , Florrisant Highway remains closed until further notice.

In St. Bernard Parish – devastated by Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago – local media outlets showed images of some of the more than 20 barges that broke loose and floated downstream on the Mississippi River.

Advertisement