Coyote caught napping on porch at San Francisco home

A coyote was found relaxing on a porch at a home in San Francisco Friday.

Animal Control was called after a resident noticed the furry friend on their lounge furniture, and couldn't get them to move.

"Officer Mullen encouraged this sleepy coyote couch potato to move along and find a more coyote-appropriate (but less comfy) place to sleep," wrote SF Animal Care & Control on X. "He listened and followed her advice."

The officer said the coyote appeared to be a young, healthy male.

Authorities say the Bay Area has reached the point in the year when maturing pups transition out of their pack dens, and that this coyote was probably trying to find a mate and new den to call home.



