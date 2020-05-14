Cremated remains of DC man's mom stolen by package thief

Kevin Lynch is grieving twice after the recent death of his mother, Margaret Elizabeth Lynch, once over her death and again after a package thief stole her ashes.

Lynch says he thought the package was lost over the last month, but learned Wednesday from surveillance video at his Northwest D.C. apartment building, the package had been stolen by a thief.

"My mom lived a very difficult, had a very challenging life and a very difficult death and this is just a final indignity I guess that she experienced," Lynch said.

Lynch's story was first reported by Popville.com.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Now he says he's depending on the community to help him get back the only tangible connection to his mother, who died of other causes in a San Diego nursing home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The urn is green and rectangular and has Margaret's name engraved on it. The package was addressed to Kevin Lynch. He says its return would help give the family closure.

"I would like to give her a proper sendoff that's befitting a woman who lived a very sacrificial life towards her kids, a very loving life and very kind life toward others," Lynch said.

D.C. police say they have not made any arrests.