Crews contain structure fire in Oakland

Crews have contained a three-alarm structure fire in Oakland Monday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 2:34 p.m. at 4228 Park Boulevard at Wellington Street. It was contained about an hour later, officials said.

As many as 60 Oakland firefighters responded to the commercial building fire. Fire officials said early on in the battle, two workers were rescued from the roof.

A viewer told KTVU that the structure includes an apartment complex.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. Officials warn to avoid the area of Park Blvd. between El Centro and Excelsior.

This story is still developing. Please check back updates.