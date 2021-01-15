Crews control 2-alarm fire on Oakland's International Blvd.

article

Crews quickly responded to a two-alarm fire in Oakland at 92nd Avenue and International Boulevard Friday night. The fire department says the situation is under control.

Oakland Fire Department first tweeted about the blaze along the commercial strip at 6:54 p.m. By 7:04 p.m., 24 minutes after the call came in, they knocked the blaze down.

The department said the cause of the fire is under investigation. But they also pointed out the property that was on fire at 9029 International Blvd. was red tagged in September 2020 and again in November, after the city-issued signs were ripped off.

@OaklandFireLive shared dramatic video of a building fully engulfed in flames as fire crews arrived at the scene.

Motorists in the area should expect delays along International Blvd. between 90th and 94th avenues.